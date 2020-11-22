THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Hospice caregiver charged with sexually assaulting patient in Reston

Matt Small

November 22, 2020, 1:14 PM

A Northern Virginia hospice caregiver has been charged with sexually assaulting one of his at-home patients, police said.

Nizhamuding Jureti, 57, of Arlington, was charged by Fairfax County police detectives with one count of forcible sodomy on Friday.

Detectives were notified on Nov. 11 that an 80-year-old Reston man told a family member that “he awoke to Jureti performing a sex act on him in his home,” police said.

Jureti is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. He worked for Care With LOVE, a specialized home care services company based in Fairfax, according to a police news release.

Police said victim specialists were assigned “to ensure that the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.”

WTOP has reached out to Care with LOVE for comment.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or who was under the care of Jureti and believe he had inappropriate contact with them to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477.

