Brzezinski family acreage purchased for Fairfax County park

Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP

November 2, 2020, 12:46 PM

A plot of land once owned by news anchor Mika Brzezinski’s family is now owned by Fairfax County Parks.

The county parks authority acquired the 5.45-acre lot in McLean, Virginia, with the intention of preserving open space and creating a future community park.

The lot, which is described as having “rolling terrain, informal trails, as well as level ground,” is located near the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Old Dominion Drive. It was owned by former national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski and his artist wife, Emilie Brzezinski, since 1977.

Their children lived there as well, the park authority said in a release Monday.

The Fairfax County Park Authority said the sale was coordinated with Washington Fine Properties. The deed was recorded in October. (Courtesy Fairfax County Park Authority)

“I am grateful to the Park Authority for preserving this property, and many other beautiful properties in our county, for the use of current residents and future generations. I also appreciate the Brzezinski family’s desire to protect the natural beauty and cultural significance of this property, and their willingness to work with the Park Authority to make sure that happened,” said Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust in the release.

The park authority reports it purchased the $2.4 million acreages using park bonds.

