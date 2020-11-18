CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Basement fire in Centreville caused by malfunctioning furnace

Dan Friedell

November 18, 2020, 11:25 AM

Smoke accumulates outside a house in Fairfax County after a fire started in the basement.

Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue
Firefighters from Loudoun County and Fairfax County quickly suppressed the fire.

Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue
Three residents were OK after smelling smoke, but a cat was found dead.

Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue
(1/3)

Three Fairfax County residents were forced from their Virginia home by a basement fire caused by a problem with a gas furnace on Tuesday night.

Fairfax County and Loudoun County Fire and Rescue responded to a house on Eagle Tavern Way in Centreville, Virginia, around 8:30 p.m. after one of the occupants smelled something burning.

Crews extinguished the accidental fire quickly, according to a Fairfax County news release.

No residents or firefighters were hurt in the blaze, but a cat was found dead.

The single-family house sustained about $90,000 in damage.

This map shows the approximate location:

