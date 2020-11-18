Basement fire in Centreville caused by malfunctioning furnace

A fire caused by a furnace problem forced three Fairfax County residents from their home on Tuesday night.
Three Fairfax County residents were forced from their Virginia home by a basement fire caused by a problem with a gas furnace on Tuesday night.
Fairfax County and Loudoun County Fire and Rescue responded to a house on Eagle Tavern Way in Centreville, Virginia, around 8:30 p.m. after one of the occupants smelled something burning.
Crews extinguished the accidental fire quickly, according to a Fairfax County news release.
No residents or firefighters were hurt in the blaze, but a cat was found dead.
The single-family house sustained about $90,000 in damage.
This map shows the approximate location:
