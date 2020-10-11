CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan order allows sports venues to reopen | Virus surges in key battleground states | Latest test results in DC region
Two hospitalized in DC after Falls Church shooting

Melissa Howell

October 11, 2020, 9:24 AM

Two people were shot in Falls Church, Virginia, early Sunday morning, including one who was found on Interstate 395 trying to drive themselves to the hospital.

The shooting happened along the 3800 block of South George Mason Drive at approximately 1:19 a.m., according to Fairfax County police.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they discovered bullet casings but no victims.

Shortly after, Arlington County police stopped a vehicle along I-395 and found a victim who had been shot in the abdomen and was trying to drive to a hospital, Fairfax County police said.

The wounded driver was transported to a D.C. hospital in serious condition. A second victim checked into a D.C. hospital after being shot in the upper body. Both people’s injuries are “not life threatening,” said Fairfax County police.

Fairfax County Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Below is a map of the area.

