Man dead following shooting at Falls Church nightclub

City of Falls Church police said they responded to a 911 call for a shooting at the Diva Lounge. One victim was found dead from a gunshot wound, according to police.

A man is dead after being shot at a nightclub in Falls Church, Virginia, early Friday morning.

City of Falls Church police said they responded to a 911 call for a shooting at the Diva Lounge, located at the Eden Center on 6753 Wilson Blvd., at 12:05 a.m.

One victim was found dead from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Witnesses told investigators that a suspect, described as “a Hispanic male in his 30s,” shot the victim and ran from the scene.

The suspect, who was described as having dark hair, was wearing black shorts and a blue polo shirt, according to police.

Police said an investigation is underway and they believe there is no threat to the community.

City of Falls Church police are asking anyone with information regarding the homicide to call Det. Darian Chuquillangui at 703-248-5165.

