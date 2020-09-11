CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Getting the flu and COVID-19? It's possible | Poll: Mental health among young adults | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Hackers attack Fairfax County…

Hackers attack Fairfax County school system with ranswomware

Abigail Constantino

September 11, 2020, 11:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginia’s largest school system is investigating an alleged cyber attack on its technology systems.

Fairfax County Public Schools said that it recently learned that ransomware was placed on some of its technology systems.

“We currently believe we may have been victimized by cyber criminals who have been connected to dozens of ransomware attacks in other school systems and corporations worldwide. We are coordinating with the FBI on the matter,” Fairfax County schools said in a statement Friday.

Infosecurity Magazine reported that the threat group MAZE has claimed responsibility for the attack, and said that the group has “uploaded a zip file of data they claim was exfiltrated from the school system.”

Fairfax County schools said it is working with security experts to find out the nature and scope of the attack and how to recover from it.

The Fairfax County Federation of Teachers issued a statement urging the school system to resolve the issue and keep the school community informed.

NBC Washington reported that the school system has not notified staff as of Friday night because it is investigating the attack. Kimberly Adams, of the Fairfax Education Association, told NBC Washington that employees need to be aware of the attack in order to protect their own data, which includes private information such as their social security numbers.

The first day of school for Fairfax County Public Schools started this week with online learning. More than 187,000 students are enrolled in the school.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up