Fairfax County principal charged with failing to report abuse complaints

The principal of a Fairfax County middle school has been charged with failing to tell the police that he had received complaints of child abuse by one of the teachers.

The principal of a Fairfax County middle school has been charged with failing to tell the police that he had received complaints of child abuse by one of the teachers.

The Fairfax County police said in a statement Thursday that Yusef Azimi, 41, of McLean, the principal of Thoreau Middle School, in Vienna, has been charged with failure to report suspected child abuse in the case of Matthew Snell, a teacher at the school.

Snell was arrested in El Paso, Texas, in October of last year, a day after parents found inappropriate texts between him and a teenager, the police said. The police claim he was trying to leave the country.

Snell was charged with carnal knowledge of a child and taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. About a month later, another count of the latter charge was filed against Snell, saying they had evidence of another inappropriate relationship with another teen.

The police said Thursday that Azimi had received reports about Snell from parents, but hadn’t told the police about them, as required by law. He’s been released on $3,000 bond.

Azimi was placed on leave in November and hasn’t been back, the school said. It’s not known whether he’s still employed.