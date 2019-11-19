Fairfax County teacher caught at border faces new charge as 2nd victim identified

A Fairfax County, Virginia, teacher charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and who was arrested last month while fleeing the country, now faces an additional charge after police identified a second teen victim.

A Fairfax County, Virginia, teacher charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and who was arrested last month while fleeing the country, now faces an additional charge after police identified a second teen victim.

On Tuesday, police announced that Thoreau Middle School teacher Matthew Snell, 31, of Maryland, faces an added felony charge of taking indecent liberties with a child.

He was arrested at an airport in El Paso, Texas, in October after police said he had inappropriate contact with another victim and tried to leave the country once he found out he was being investigated. He has been in jail since his arrest.

Snell had previously been charged with carnal knowledge of a child and taking indecent liberties with a child by person in custodial relationship.

Fairfax County police said anyone who has information or may have had inappropriate contact with Snell to call 703-246-7800.

WTOP’s Teta Alim contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.