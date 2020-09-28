CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump's diagnosis shows US vulnerability to virus | New syndrome seen in adults resembles MIS-C in kids | Latest virus test results in DC region
Fairfax County firefighter charged with assaulting patient

Rick Massimo

September 28, 2020, 5:03 PM

A Fairfax County, Virginia, firefighter has been charged with assaulting a patient in an ambulance on the way to a hospital earlier this month.

Andrew Cruikshank, a two-year veteran with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, was charged Monday with one count of misdemeanor assault in the Sept. 14 incident, the fire department said in a statement. Cruikshank has been put on administrative leave.

“This action goes against the values we hold at the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department,” said Fire Chief John Butler. “We respect our role in the community and strive to build and maintain public trust. We remain dedicated to the safety and well-being of our community and will continue to ensure that our members are held to the highest standards of the profession.”

The patient was in the custody of the Fairfax County police at the time of the incident, so the officer’s body camera recorded it.

Editor’s note: The following video depicts injuries and possibly sensitive language, which may be distressing to some viewers.

