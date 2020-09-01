1 dead, 1 injured after Lorton shooting

Fairfax County police said shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 9800 block of Hagel Circle, a residential area between Richmond Highway and Interstate 95.

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Lorton, Virginia, on Monday evening.

Fairfax County police said shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 9800 block of Hagel Circle, a residential area between Richmond Highway and Interstate 95.

Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One died at the scene. Police have not released the identity of that person who died, as of Tuesday morning.

A second victim was transported to a hospital with injuries evaluated to be life threatening.

Investigators remained on scene Tuesday attempting to determine what led to the shooting. There was no information on suspects.

Below is a map of the area: