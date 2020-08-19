Wolf Trap cancels fall season at The Barns

All live performances at The Barns at Wolf Trap this fall have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You won’t be able to see Rodney Crowell, Karla Bonoff or comedy skits from The Second City at The Barns at Wolf Trap this fall. All live performances have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today we are announcing that we will not hold live performances this fall at The Barns at Wolf Trap, including Chamber Music at The Barns concerts, due to current circumstances stemming from the pandemic,” a message on Wolf Trap’s website said.

“The Foundation is enormously thankful for the continued generosity and support from our donors, patrons, and community as we navigate these challenging times together.”

Some of the concerts, including performances by John Waite and Jim Messina, have been rescheduled for next year.

Additionally, Wolf Trap said that ticket holders for events that were rescheduled for fall 2020 will be contacted directly by email.