5 people shot following dispute in Fairfax Co.

Police are searching for a gunman who shot five people following a dispute at an apartment building early Tuesday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The victims, four juveniles and one adult, were transported for treatment in serious but stable condition, according to a Fairfax County police spokesman.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue, in the Alexandria section of Fairfax. The alleged shooter is said to have fled the scene and police are canvassing the area.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is encouraged to call 703-691-2131.

Below is a map of the area:

