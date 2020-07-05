CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA | Metro inquiring about future commuting plans | Prince George's Co. teachers have questions about reopening plans
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 5 people shot following…

5 people shot following dispute in Fairfax Co.

Valerie Bonk

July 7, 2020, 5:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police are searching for a gunman who shot five people following a dispute at an apartment building early Tuesday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The victims, four juveniles and one adult, were transported for treatment in serious but stable condition, according to a Fairfax County police spokesman.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue, in the Alexandria section of Fairfax. The alleged shooter is said to have fled the scene and police are canvassing the area.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is encouraged to call 703-691-2131.

Below is a map of the area:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up