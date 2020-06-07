Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Man dies after head-on…

Man dies after head-on crash in Springfield I-395 work zone

Thomas Robertson

June 7, 2020, 1:52 PM

A man died this morning after crashing head-on into a truck in an active work zone in Springfield, Virginia, early Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 2:15 a.m. on Interstate 395 near Route 236. The crash investigation shut down southbound traffic on the interstate for over seven hours.

Police said in a release the man was driving a Ford pickup truck and entered a work zone on a closed land when it crashed head-on into a Mack truck that was part of the work crew.

The driver of the Mack truck, a 53-year-old man from Mebane, North Carolina, was uninjured. The driver of the Ford died at the scene of the crash.

Southbound 395 is now open but the investigation is ongoing.

