Infant dies after being found in car in Fairfax County

An infant died after being found inside a car in Springfield, Virginia, on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Fairfax County police said it happened on the 6400 block of Merriweather Lane.

The infant was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau and Crime Scene Section believe the child’s father inadvertently left the infant in the car for an extended period of time.

The county experienced sunny conditions throughout the day with temperatures in the upper 80s.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct the autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

