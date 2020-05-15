Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 200 volunteers needed for…

200 volunteers needed for primary in Fairfax County; deadline today

Kyle Cooper
and Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

May 15, 2020, 8:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginia’s Fairfax County needs 200 more volunteers to be election officers for next month’s primary.

“We always have trouble recruiting election officers for summer elections because people travel and make other plans for the summer. The coronavirus has only complicated that,” said Gary D. Scott, director of the Office of Elections and General Registrar for Fairfax County, Virginia’s largest county.

Scott said precautions will be taken because of coronavirus.

Volunteers will be given face masks and gloves. Pens will only be used once.

Ballots will go in single-use sleeves.

The deadline to apply is Friday, May 15.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the June 23 primary.

Three candidates are on the Republican primary ballot for the U.S. Senate:

  • Daniel M. Gade
  • Thomas A. Specialle II
  • Alissa A. Baldwin

Two candidates are on the ballot for the Democratic primary in the 11th Congressional District:

  • Gerald E. “Gerry” Connolly
  • Zainab M. Mohsini

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up