200 volunteers needed for primary in Fairfax County; deadline today

Virginia's Fairfax County needs 200 more volunteers to be election officers for next month's primary.

“We always have trouble recruiting election officers for summer elections because people travel and make other plans for the summer. The coronavirus has only complicated that,” said Gary D. Scott, director of the Office of Elections and General Registrar for Fairfax County, Virginia’s largest county.

Scott said precautions will be taken because of coronavirus.

Volunteers will be given face masks and gloves. Pens will only be used once.

Ballots will go in single-use sleeves.

The deadline to apply is Friday, May 15.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the June 23 primary.

Three candidates are on the Republican primary ballot for the U.S. Senate:

Daniel M. Gade

Thomas A. Specialle II

Alissa A. Baldwin

Two candidates are on the ballot for the Democratic primary in the 11th Congressional District: