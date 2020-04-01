1 dead in Fairfax Co. hit-and-run

A hit-and-run Thursday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia, left a pedestrian dead, police said.

Fairfax County Police responded to a crash at Lee Highway and Prince Way in Centreville.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police don’t yet have a vehicle description.

All southbound lanes on Lee Highway were closed as a result of the incident, WTOP’s Rich Hunter reported.

Detectives from our Crash Reconstruction Unit responding to Lee Hwy and Prince Way in Centreville for a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash. 1 person pronounced dead on scene. No vehicle description. All lanes of SB Lee Hwy closed. Updates to follow when info is available. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/7tccEqVzJX

