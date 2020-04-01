Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 1 dead in Fairfax…

1 dead in Fairfax Co. hit-and-run

Laura Spitalniak

April 2, 2020, 3:10 AM

A hit-and-run Thursday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia, left a pedestrian dead, police said.

Fairfax County Police responded to a crash at Lee Highway and Prince Way in Centreville.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police don’t yet have a vehicle description.

All southbound lanes on Lee Highway were closed as a result of the incident, WTOP’s Rich Hunter reported.

