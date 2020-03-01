Fairfax Connector employees agree to new contract with Transdev

Fairfax Connector workers approved a new four-year contract with bus system operator Transdev on Saturday.

After threats of a potential strike, Fairfax Connector workers approved a new four-year contract with Transdev, the French company that operates the bus line.

Employees at the Fairfax Connector — represented by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1764 — helped negotiate the formal agreement that will provide health care improvements and substantial wage increases to more than 600 bus operators and maintenance workers.

The union, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1764, said in a news release that the new contract was “overwhelmingly” approved by union members.

“These workers showed strength, unity, and solidarity during their four-day strike last December and over the last few months of their contract fight,” ATU International President John Costa said in the statement.

“The result was a strong contract that recognizes the commitment and dedication of these workers to providing safe and reliable transportation for the people of Fairfax each day.”

Ratification of the contract is the latest development in an at-times tumultuous relationship between the union and the French-based public transit operator Transdev, which took over operations of the bus system last July.

Fairfax Connector workers held a four-day strike in December due to disagreements involving vacation, sick time and retirement, as well as wages and health care.

The strike was quelled by a return-to-work agreement completed ahead of a joint meeting with Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair-elect Jeff McKay.

According to the union, the two sides remained far apart on the issues as recently as Feb. 17 before the announcement of a tentative agreement six days later.

The Fairfax Connector serves 30,000 Fairfax-area riders a day.

A different ATU local held an 84-day strike against Transdev at Metro’s Cinder Bed Road garage.

