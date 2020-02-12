Police identify Va. pedestrian killed in US-1 crash

Police have publicly identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed early Tuesday morning by a driver while crossing U.S. Route 1/Richmond Highway in Lorton, Virginia.

Fairfax County police said 58-year-old Patrick Crowley was attempting to cross Richmond Highway near the intersection of Giles Run Road in the rain around 1:13 a.m. Tuesday, when a northbound driver hit him.

Crowley was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he died of his wounds. Investigators later determined Crowley did not use a crosswalk.

The driver, behind the wheel of a 2012 Hyundai Electra, remained on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement, Fairfax County police said in their initial news release on Tuesday.

Detectives do not believe the striking driver was under the influence of alcohol, but are still investigating whether speeding contributed to the crash. They have not determined if alcohol was a factor for the pedestrian.

Police noted Tuesday’s crash on U.S. 1 is Fairfax County’s fifth pedestrian fatality so far in 2020.

Anyone with information on the incident which led to Crowley’s death is asked to contact investigators at 703-280-0543.

