Police ID man struck, killed on Richmond Highway

The police on Wednesday identified the man who was hit by two vehicles and killed last week while trying to cross Richmond Highway.

The Fairfax County police said that Daniel Yeboah, 52, was hit while crossing the road near the intersection with Pohick Road Jan. 16. He was hit by the drivers of a Dodge Ram and a Pontiac Grand Am at about 9:45 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police have said Yeboah was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, and that neither speed nor alcohol look to be a factor for the drivers, who are cooperating with the investigation.

It’s the second pedestrian death in the county already this year, the police said; it was the third pedestrian death in the D.C. area in about a 24-hour span.

Below is a map of the area where Yeboah was struck.



