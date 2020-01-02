Mount Vernon double shooting suspect arrested in Maryland

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man linked to the deadly Mount Vernon double shooting earlier this week.

Jeremiah Mouzon, 20, of Centreville, Virginia, is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection to the shootings early Monday of two brothers in the Mount Vernon area.

Kamren and Jayden Quick, both of Alexandria, were found with gunshot wounds that morning. Kamren Quick, 18, was found outside with serious but not life-threatening injuries. His brother, 20-year-old Jayden Quick, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a nearby home.

Fairfax County police said earlier that they believe the shootings were not random.

In an update Thursday, police said they learned the suspect, Mouzon, was in Maryland, and they worked with Prince George’s County police to bring him safely into custody.

Mouzon is in custody in Prince George’s County until he is extradited back to Virginia.

