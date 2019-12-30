Police identify victims in Mount Vernon double shooting

New details have emerged following a shooting early Monday morning that killed one man and left another injured in Fairfax County, Virginia.

A shooting in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Virginia, early Monday morning left one man dead and another wounded.

At around 2:30 a.m., Fairfax County police said officers rushed to Sausalito Place and Buckman Road in the Mount Vernon Woods neighborhood and found two men who had been shot.

They found 18-year-old Kamren Quick, of Alexandria, near the parking lot of the Sequoyah Community Center with one gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Jayden Quick, 20, of Alexandria, was found dead inside a home from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators said they believe the two victims knew each other, but have no suspect information to share. NBC Washington reported that the two are brothers.

Police do not believe that the incident was random, and they ask anyone with information to call them at (703) 246-7800 (Option 4). This is the 14th homicide in Fairfax County, police said.

