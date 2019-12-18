Indoor pickleball facility coming to Chantilly

Get ready to pickleball to your heart's content. The D.C. region's very first indoor pickleball facility is coming to Chantilly, Virginia.

What exactly is pickleball, you ask? It’s like tennis or Ping-Pong, but at a slower pace, making it suitable for active seniors.

It’s also the “fastest growing sport in America,” according to Pickleballerz, the locally-owned and operated company that signed the lease for the state-of-the-art facility on Tuesday. The Pickleballerz arena will open in the spring of 2020.

All the action will happen at a 20,000-square-foot facility at 14424 Albemarle Point Place in Chantilly. It includes six courts designed with cushioned floors “designed to ensure superior traction while being less stressful on players’ knees and other joints.”

Makeshift and temporary pickleball courts are offered at rec centers, tennis courts, senior centers and multi-sports complexes, but those courts are typically hard gym floors, wood or asphalt. The upcoming Pickleballerz facility promises to be much more joint-friendly.

Pickleballerz will be open to the public and will offer membership options for special court and activity rates. Members and nonmembers can join in on the fun through drop-in play, competitive ad recreational pickleball leagues, classes clinics, tournaments and more.

