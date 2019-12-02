One person was transported to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. A second person also transported is expected to recover.

Two people are injured after a crash involving a vehicle running into a pole on Monday evening in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Virginia.

Fairfax County police responded to a car which crashed into a transmission pole at the intersection of Telegraph and Hayfield roads, near the Hayfield Plaza Shopping Center, around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The route is one some people take to get to Fort Belvoir.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Telegraph Road reopened to all traffic around 6 a.m. after an extended closure for a crash investigation. Dominion Energy was also present Tuesday morning assessing damage to the pole.

