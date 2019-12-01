1 person pulled from vehicle after Fairfax Co. crash

A person is in the hospital after a 2-car crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, in the early hours of Sunday.

A person is in the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles in Fairfax County, Virginia, in the early hours of Sunday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Va. Route 286/Fairfax County Parkway and Lee Chapel Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Fairfax County police said one person had to be pulled from their vehicle and transported to a hospital for treatment. Police said that person is now in stable condition.

A stretch of Lee Chapel Road from the Fairfax County Parkway to Va. 123 closed while police conducted an investigation. The road reopened around three hours after the crash.

An investigation to determine the cause of the crash continued as of Sunday morning.

