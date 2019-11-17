1 man in custody after Fairfax Co. barricade situation

Residents are urged to shelter in place as police work to peacefully resolve a barricade situation in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Virginia.

One man is in custody after police peacefully resolved a barricade situation in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Virginia, Sunday evening.

A man with a gun was barricaded inside a home on the 6200 block of Fogle Street, police said in a tweet around 4:45 p.m. The barricade was resolved before 5:30 p.m.

Residents were urged to shelter in place while police responded to the situation.

Fairfax County police told WTOP the man called 911 himself during a “mental health crisis” and was taken into “emergency custody.”

Below is a map of where the incident happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.