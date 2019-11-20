Dog parks: What do you want in Fairfax County?

Fairfax County, Virginia, pet owners have a chance to weigh in on the state and future of the county's dog parks.

There are 11 municipal dog parks in the county, and the park authority is doing an in-depth study of these facilities to assess current needs, future priorities and to explore rules and etiquette, as well as sponsorship and volunteer opportunities.

The survey asks how far you are willing to walk or drive for your pet to play off-leash; whether there are issues that concern you, such as lack of water, aggressive dogs, or excessive odor or waste; and whether you care if there are benches, shade and water fountains for pets and people.

It also asks whether you agree with the rule that allows someone to bring only two dogs at a time.

The parks authority also wants to know whether agility and water play features, landscaping, grass surfaces, parking and bathrooms for people are important to you.

You can submit your answers and comments through Dec. 15 on the park authority’s website.

