Man hospitalized after stabbing in Chantilly

A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed during an altercation in Chantilly, Virginia on Sunday morning.

Fairfax County police said they responded to a report of a fight around 12:30 a.m. and found at least two men arguing on Metrotech Drive off Route 50.

During the incident, one of the men was stabbed and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they are questioning those involved and there is no threat to the public.

