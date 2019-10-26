19-year-old dead after Fairfax County shooting

Fairfax County Police say the man was found in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive in the Hybla Valley.



A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in Fairfax County, Virginia, Saturday night.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive, in Hybla Valley, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

When police found the victim, Xyqwavius Brown of the Alexandria section of the county, he appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police would not say whether any suspects have been identified. They are currently working to determine a motive for the shooting.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting at Meadow Woods Apts. in the 7100 block of Fairchild Dr in Hybla Valley. No suspect info at this time. There is no apparent ongoing threat to public safety. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/bjjlWneAPM — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 26, 2019

In a tweet early Saturday, police said there was no apparent ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information related to this incident should call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-324-7329.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

Editor’s note: This story has been updated. It previously reported the shooting happened in Alexandria.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.

