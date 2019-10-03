Convicted Fairfax County kidnapper returns to jail for violating probation

A man convicted of kidnapping, raping and torturing a 13-year-old girl in Fairfax County, Virginia, more than 17 years ago after meeting her in an online chat room is returning to prison after violating his parole.

A man convicted of kidnapping, raping and torturing a 13-year-old girl in Fairfax County, Virginia, more than 17 years ago after meeting her in an online chat room is returning to prison after violating his parole.

Scott Tyree, 56, who was released on probation in February after serving 17 years for the crime, had his supervised release revoked on Wednesday and was sentenced to two additional years of prison time to be served in Ohio, according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The probation office said that between April 6 and May 20, Tyree tried to visit a website that would have allowed him to access pornography using computers at the halfway house where he was staying and at the school he was attending, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. The newspaper also reported that two polygraphers said that Tyree tried to defeat a polygraph exam.

Tyree pleaded guilty in 2003 to travel with intent to engage in sex with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor. The victim was a 13-year-old girl who went missing from her Pittsburgh home after she had correspondence with Tyree, who was 38 years old at the time, according to an article by The Washington Post.

She was found tied to a bed in a town house in Herndon after officials received an internet tip, the article states, adding that victim ended up in Virginia after Tyree picked her up in Pennsylvania.

When Tyree is released again in two years, his probation will be handled by the Middle District of Pennsylvania after the victim and her family protested his release in the Pittsburgh area where her family lives and in New York where the victim lives, according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Watch NBC Washington’s coverage.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.