Air Force colonel from Fairfax Co. pleads guilty to getting child porn

An Air Force colonel has pleaded guilty to getting and trying to obtain child pornography between 2015 to 2016, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Mark Visconi, 48, of Fairfax, Virginia, admitted to receiving and attempting to receive child porn online between November 2015 and June 2016 as part of his plea agreement, prosecutors said.

Visconi apparently used an online bulletin board that was used to anonymously share and download child porn. An investigation found that Visconi had downloaded and seen numerous child porn images and videos on his laptop, prosecutors said.

He also created “upskirting” photos with his cellphone, prosecutors said, taking photos of underage girls without their knowledge.

Visconi’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 31.

