1 seriously injured after hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.

Police are investigating after one person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Fairfax County, Virginia, early Monday morning.

The crash happened at Collingwood Road and Candlewood Drive in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County police said.

One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The striking vehicle is described as a small Nissan SUV, police said.

Below is a map of the area of the hit-and-run.

