Power restored to more than 2,000 in McLean

More than 2,600 Dominion Energy customers were without power Tuesday morning in McLean, Virginia.

The failure of two breakers led to a power outage in McLean, Virginia, on Tuesday.

At the height of the outage, more than 2,600 Dominion Energy customers were without power.

Dominion said at 10 a.m. that two breakers were down near Old Dominion Drive and Kirby Road.

Power crews restored power to all but a handful of customers shortly before noon.

