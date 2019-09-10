Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Power restored to more…

Power restored to more than 2,000 in McLean

Alicia Abelson

September 10, 2019, 11:50 AM

The failure of two breakers led to a power outage in McLean, Virginia, on Tuesday.

At the height of the outage, more than 2,600 Dominion Energy customers were without power.

Dominion said at 10 a.m. that two breakers were down near Old Dominion Drive and Kirby Road.

Power crews restored power to all but a handful of customers shortly before noon.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Fairfax County, VA News Local News Virginia News
Alicia Abelson mclean outages power outage

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up