Teen says man spied on him in bathroom, exposed himself at Fairfax Co. mall

On Aug. 14, a teenage boy was in the department store bathroom at Springfield Town Center when he said he noticed two men looking at him in the stall. One of the men allegedly lowered his pants and began masturbating in front of the boy, according to police.

The boy frantically texted his mom. His mother came into the bathroom, which prompted the men to leave. An investigation revealed one man went back into the bathroom shortly after and remained in the store.

Video footage showed a man in the area of the store around the time of the incident.

Anyone who can help identify the man in the photo or has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fairfax County Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by text — Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411 — or online.

