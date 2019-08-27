Police arrest man accused of spying on teen in Fairfax Co. mall bathroom

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested a man they said exposed himself to a teenager at the Springfield Town Center mall earlier this month.

Fairfax County police said Kevin Norton, 50, of Springfield, turned himself in after his photo was circulated in the community.

Police said a teenage boy told them he was in the bathroom of the Macy’s at Springfield Town Center Aug. 14 when he saw two men looking at him in the stall. One of the men began masturbating in front of him, and the boy texted his mother, who came into the bathroom.

Norton has been charged with indecent liberties with a minor and peeping. He’s being held on a $10,000 bond.

