New tool for Fairfax Co. parents, students waiting for the bus

Fairfax County, Virginia, students and parents won’t have to wonder how long before the school bus arrives, and it’s thanks to a new app.

The Fairfax County Public School system is introducing “Here Comes the Bus” — a school bus tracking app for parents and guardians that is meant to help families optimize their time in the morning and afternoon by knowing exactly when the bus will arrive.

The free app relies on GPS technology and a customizable map that works on smartphones and other devices. The app will provide real-time bus locations via text or email notification alerts.

The school system said the app is encrypted and secure, tracking the bus route not the individual student, and the only way to get the app is through a Student Information System Parent Account.

One app could be enabled to track multiple kids in the family, and family members can be notified separately.

The school system cautions that when bus substitutions are made real time bus locations of the substitute bus won’t be visible on the app. Also cell provider or coverage strength could delay notifications.

The app will be available starting Monday, Aug. 26.

