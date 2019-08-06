Herndon man charged with attempted capital murder of Clarke County deputy

Virginia State Police have charged a Herndon man with attempted capital murder of a police officer following a shooting in Clarke County Monday morning.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Virginia State Police have charged a Herndon man with attempted capital murder of a police officer following a shooting in Clarke County Monday morning.

Timothy B. Neal, 33, is being held without bond at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center for attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting into an occupied vehicle, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.

The incident began at approximately 8:45 a.m. Monday when a Clarke County sheriff’s deputy responded to a medical emergency call at a farmer’s market in the 4800 block of Harry Byrd Highway (Route 7). When the deputy and an ambulance arrived on scene, the male subject who reported being in distress had left the market on foot.

The deputy began a search of the area for the man – later identified as Neal – and located him walking in the median of Route 7, Geller said.

Neal was compliant with the deputy’s request for an ID. The deputy had returned to his patrol car and was seated inside checking the man’s information when Neal pulled a concealed weapon from his waistband and fired at and struck the deputy’s vehicle, Geller said.

The deputy immediately took cover and returned fire. Neal was struck and was transported to the Winchester Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The deputy was not injured in the incident.

At the request of the Clarke County Sheriff, the Police Shooting Investigation Team, out of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office, is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.