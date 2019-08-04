Fairfax police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Falls Church

Police in Fairfax County say a hit-and-run crash turned deadly Saturday afternoon in Falls Church, though the driver of the striking vehicle was eventually arrested not far from the scene.

It was around 3 p.m. that witnesses told WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington that a pickup truck was speeding along a stretch of Shreve Road, adjacent to the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Trail, when it left the road and struck a woman before ramming into a tree.

From there, the driver — a man who has not been publicly named — got out of the truck and ran, ending up a couple of blocks away at a Veterans of Foreign Wars hall.

When the man started talking to people there, witnesses say an off-duty police officer among them got suspicious and called law enforcement, leading to his arrest.

The stretch of Shreve Road that runs from Route 7 along the W&OD Trail was closed for several hours on Saturday afternoon. The victim had reportedly just left a neighborhood swimming pool with her family when she was hit.

“These are old roads from the 1700s,” said one neighbor to NBC Washington. “You can’t do 50 miles per hour. You have to slow down.”

The name of the victim had not been released as of Sunday morning.

