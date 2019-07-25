New Wawa in Vienna will include Tesla chargers

The new Wawa in Vienna, Virginia, may not be a gas station, but it will have a bank of electric car chargers.

The Wawa will be located at 465 Maple Ave. W, formerly a Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage that has sat vacant for over a year.

The store will include eight 250 kilowatt Tesla charging posts and two 430 kilowatt Tesla charging cabinets, according to permits filed with Fairfax County.

The chargers will be the first Tesla chargers in Vienna. There are currently three in Tysons with a fourth listed as opening somewhere near the Greensboro Metro station sometime in 2019.

Wawa also received permits for new signage around the building.

The new location is part of a new series of Wawas throughout the D.C. area, including locations in Columbia Heights, Tenleytown and Adams Morgan.

