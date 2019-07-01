House fire in Great Falls causes $1.3 million in damages

The incident happened on Clarks Branch Road in Great Falls. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours Friday night, going into the early hours of Saturday.

A fire at a home in Great Falls, Virginia, caused nearly $1.3 million in damages Friday night.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, and two residents were displaced after the fire broke out.

The incident happened on Clarks Branch Road in Great Falls. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours, going into the early hours of Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department told Reston Now that the cause of the fire is unknown.

More updates will likely be available Monday, according to the spokesperson.

Fire Investigators are currently on scene of Friday evening’s house fire on Clarks Branch Road in the Great Falls area. Captain Goff provides the latest update on determining cause. #FCFRD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/pkY3kw4On5 — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) July 1, 2019

UPDATE from house fire on Clarks Branch Road in Great Falls: fire is under control. Crews are still hitting hot spots. Firefighters will be on scene for several more hours. #FCFRD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/NN9S7Y9TG0 — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) June 29, 2019

UPDATE from scene of house on Clarks Branch Rd Great Falls: extensive fire. Crews working to extinguish. All occupants out. #FCFRD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/PpNbxWnHI4 — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) June 29, 2019

Photo via FCFRD/Twitter

