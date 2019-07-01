House fire in Great Falls causes $1.3 million in damages

The incident happened on Clarks Branch Road in Great Falls. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours Friday night, going into the early hours of Saturday.
RestonNow.com is a WTOP news partner. Subscribe to RestonNow.com’s newsletter today.
A fire at a home in Great Falls, Virginia, caused nearly $1.3 million in damages Friday night.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries, and two residents were displaced after the fire broke out.
The incident happened on Clarks Branch Road in Great Falls. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours, going into the early hours of Saturday.
A spokesperson for the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department told Reston Now that the cause of the fire is unknown.
More updates will likely be available Monday, according to the spokesperson.
Photo via FCFRD/Twitter
RestonNow.com is a WTOP news partner. Subscribe to RestonNow.com’s newsletter today.
© 2019 RestonNow.com