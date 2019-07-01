202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » House fire in Great…

House fire in Great Falls causes $1.3 million in damages

By RestonNow.com | @RestonNow July 1, 2019 9:45 am 07/01/2019 09:45am
Share
House fire in Great Falls (Photo via FCFRD/Twitter)

RestonNow.com is a WTOP news partner. Subscribe to RestonNow.com’s newsletter today.

A fire at a home in Great Falls, Virginia, caused nearly $1.3 million in damages  Friday night.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, and two residents were displaced after the fire broke out.

The incident happened on Clarks Branch Road in Great Falls. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours, going into the early hours of Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department told Reston Now that the cause of the fire is unknown.

More updates will likely be available Monday, according to the spokesperson.

Photo via FCFRD/Twitter

RestonNow.com is a WTOP news partner. Subscribe to RestonNow.com’s newsletter today.

© 2019 RestonNow.com

More News

Topics:
Fairfax County, VA News fire damage great falls Local News Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Fourth of July across the US

From parades to protests, here’s what the Fourth of July looked like across the United States this year. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!