Fundraising starts to help damaged McLean Little League complex

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help the McLean Little League repair damage to its complex from Monday’s flash flooding has already raised more than $20,000.

Started Wednesday, the fundraiser has raised about a quarter of its $75,000 goal.

“We have set up this fund to help cover the cost of repairs (given our location, we do not have flood insurance),” according to the GoFundMe.

Currently, the McLean Little League complex is closed.

Work to repair the damage will include rebuilding two dugouts, repairing fencing on three of the four fields. and cleaning up the fields at the complex (1836 Westmoreland St.), McLean Little League President Jen Nance previously told Tysons Reporter.

The aim is to get the work done before the fall season starts.

