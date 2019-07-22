Banner’s Hallmark to reopen on Saturday in North Point

Banner’s Hallmark in North Point Village Center is reopening on Saturday, July 27.

The gift shop, which offers, ornaments, greeting cards, and gifts, closed on July 22 for renovations. The store is located at 1438 North Point Village Center.

The retail chain has multiple locations throughout Northern Virginia, including two in Sterling and one in Ashburn.

