Arlington, Va., man faces multiple charges after high-speed chase in Fairfax County

An Arlington, Virginia, man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed chase through Fairfax County on Saturday afternoon.

An Arlington, Virginia, man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed chase through Fairfax County early Saturday morning.

Virginia State Police said the man, identified as Noe Adalberto Guerrero Molina, 34, took off after getting pulled over by a state trooper for speeding — 90 mph — while traveling west on Interstate 66 near state Route 123 shortly before 1 a.m.

The ensuing high-speed chase started westbound on I-66, continued into Manassas and then eastbound on I-66, police said.

During the course of the pursuit, police allege that Guerrero Molina used his Ford Expedition to repeatedly ram the patrol cars of three state troopers and a Fairfax County police officer.

The chase ended on I-495 after police maneuvered the SUV to a stop approximately a half mile from the exit for I-95, according to a statement.

Police arrested Guerrero Molina for DUI, his second offense within 10 years.

He was also charged with one felony account of eluding police, six counts of attempted malicious wounding of a police officer, two counts of hit-and-run; obstruction of justice; and failure to obey a red light.

He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.

No police officers were injured and no civilian vehicles were struck during the pursuit, police said.

Below is a map where the pursuit ended.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.