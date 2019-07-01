1 dead after motorcycle crash on Fairfax County Parkway

Fairfax County police are investigating the death of a motorcyclist on Fairfax County Parkway.

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Fairfax County Parkway Wednesday morning.

Fairfax County Police said a passerby saw the cyclist and motorcycle on the side of the parkway near Franklin Farm Road.

It was reported to police just before 6 a.m.

Police say they have no evidence another vehicle was involved.

Initially, only a single lane got by on the northbound parkway.

All lanes are now open but police are investigating on the right shoulder and ask drivers to drive carefully.

