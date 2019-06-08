Virginia Chick-fil-A manager accused of sexually assaulting underage employee

A manager at a Chick-fil-A in Fairfax, Virginia, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, according to Fairfax County police.

Abelardo Daniel Medianero Salazar, 32, of Falls Church, Virginia, has been charged with three counts of solicitation of a minor using a communication device, and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington report that Medianero Salazar began asking an underage girl who worked at the Chick-fil-A in the Fair Oaks Mall for nude photographs through text messages.

Worried she would lose her job, the girl complied. Madianero Salazar then began pressuring her for sex. When she turned him down, Madianero Salazar allegedly took her into a hallway and sexually assaulted her.

The victim reported the assault to police.

Speaking to NBC Washington, Lt. Jane Burns of Fairfax County police said they are now checking to see if there are other victims police do not know about.

“We could find other victims,” Burns said. “We don’t have any indication right now that there are other victims, but we certainly … that’s the first thing we look into.”

