Sketch released of suspect in Fairfax County sex assault

A woman on a Reston, Virginia, walking path was sexually assaulted last week, and now police have released a sketch of the suspect.

The assault happened around 11 p.m. on June 11. Police found the 49-year-old victim in the area of Baron Cameron Avenue and Reston Parkway. She was hit from behind and sexually assaulted, Fairfax County police said Friday.

She was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a man between 50 to 60 years old with a skinny build; gray, wavy hair; and light-colored eyes. He possibly wears glasses.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should call (703) 246-7800.

