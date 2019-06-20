A day after police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said a former teacher at Herndon High School illegally recorded students at the school in various states of undress, new charges have been filed.

Police said Thursday that Raphael Schklowsky, a drama teacher and theater director at the school, has been charged with 10 counts of unlawful creation of an image. That’s a Class 6 felony, meaning he faces up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $2,500 on each count if he’s convicted.

Police also said that 10 students could be identified from the videos and images they found on Schklowsky’s devices. They said they wouldn’t be able to make any more identifications.

Schlowsky was already facing multiple charges.

He was first arrested in April after a woman who worked in his house told police she had found a hidden camera in an air conditioning vent. He was released on bond and suspended from the school system.

In May, police said they found more than 3,500 videos on 32 of Schklowsky’s electronic devices. He was charged with 20 felony counts of possession of child pornography and a felony count of unlawful filming.

He was also ordered held without bond, and the school system suspended him without pay.

Until Wednesday, police had said they didn’t have any evidence that Schlowsky had recorded anyone at the high school. After police looked at the images, “The evidence tells us differently,” police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said Wednesday.

The videos and photos were taken between May 2017 and June 2018, O’Carroll said Wednesday; he asked anyone who thinks they might have been recorded to call police at (703) 246-7800.

