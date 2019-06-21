202
Ex-police officer to be resentenced on terrorism charge

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 1:28 am 06/21/2019 01:28am
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former police officer convicted in a sting operation of trying to help the Islamic State group by purchasing $200 in gift cards for them is scheduled to be resentenced.

Nicholas Young of Fairfax, Virginia, was sentenced to 15 years in prison last year for obstruction of justice and attempting to provide material support a terrorist group.

But the federal appeals court in Richmond tossed out the obstruction convictions and ordered a resentencing to be held Friday.

Prosecutors say he should still get 15 years. Defense lawyers say he’s now “66.6 percent less guilty” because two of the three counts against him have been tossed out. They’re asking for 5 years.

Young was the first law enforcement officer charged with a federal terrorism offense. He patrolled the D.C. region’s Metrorail system.

Topics:
Fairfax County, VA News Local News Virginia News
