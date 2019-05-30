‘Spaces’ co-working space coming to The Boro development

“Spaces specializes in building creative workspaces, and The Loft will be a perfect home for this dynamic company,” Tom Boylan, the senior vice president of The Meridian Group, said in a press release.

Co-working area Spaces has a new Virginia location is coming to The Boro development later this year.

The Meridian Group, the developers behind The Boro, announced the newcomer today (May 30).

“Spaces specializes in building creative workspaces, and The Loft will be a perfect home for this dynamic company,” Tom Boylan, the senior vice president of The Meridian Group, said in a press release.

Spaces will occupy the fourth and fifth floors in The Loft (1640 Boro Place), an industrial-style, five-story-tall building with three floors of office space and two stories of retail. The c0-working company is leasing about 50,000 square feet — 66 percent of the office space in The Loft, according to the press release.

Spaces is a coworking brand that provides flexible workspaces under the parent company IWG, which has more than 50 U.S. locations. Michael Beretta, the vice president on network development for IWG, has said that Spaces plans to double its number of locations this year.

“The entire DC metro area has seen a meteoric rise in startups looking to call this area home base,” Beretta said in the press release. “As a result, we’ve seen an increase in demand from businesses of all sizes that are looking for flexible working solutions.”

Currently, Spaces has three spots in Virginia — Reston, Arlington and Alexandria — and an upcoming one totaling two in D.C.

“[Spaces’] new home in Tysons will be a perfect complement to our growing community,” Boylan said.

Photo via Facebook and rendering courtesy The Meridian Group

