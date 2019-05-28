202
Reston landscaper wins $200,000 top prize in lottery scratcher

By InsideNoVa.com May 28, 2019 8:21 am 05/28/2019 08:21am
Brett Calhoun won $200,000 from the Virginia Lottery. (Courtesy Virginia Lottery)

A Reston man is celebrating a $200,000 winning ticket from the Virginia Lottery — but only after checking the ticket twice.

Brett Calhoun sat in his car scratching the Jewel 7s ticket, but he had to send a picture of the ticket to his wife to make sure he was reading it right. Together they determined that he’d won the $200,000 top prize, according to a Virginia Lottery release.

Calhoun bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 2990 Centreville Road in Herndon.

Jewel 7s is one of dozens of Scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. Prizes range from $5 to $200,000. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 734,400.

Calhoun is the second person to claim the top prize, which means eight $200,000 tickets remain unclaimed.

Calhoun, who works as a landscaper, said he has no immediate plans for the winnings except to pay bills.

