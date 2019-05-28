Reston landscaper wins $200,000 top prize in lottery scratcher

A Reston man is celebrating a $200,000 winning ticket from the Virginia Lottery — but only after checking the ticket twice.

A Reston man is celebrating a $200,000 winning ticket from the Virginia Lottery — but only after checking the ticket twice.

Brett Calhoun sat in his car scratching the Jewel 7s ticket, but he had to send a picture of the ticket to his wife to make sure he was reading it right. Together they determined that he’d won the $200,000 top prize, according to a Virginia Lottery release.

Calhoun bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 2990 Centreville Road in Herndon.

Jewel 7s is one of dozens of Scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. Prizes range from $5 to $200,000. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 734,400.

Calhoun is the second person to claim the top prize, which means eight $200,000 tickets remain unclaimed.

Calhoun, who works as a landscaper, said he has no immediate plans for the winnings except to pay bills.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.