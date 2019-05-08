New art gallery opens up shop in Herndon’s Junction Square

Painter Trisha Adams has opened up a gallery at Herndon’s Junction Square neighborhood, bringing some life to vacant storefronts in the new property.

Painter Trisha Adams has opened up a gallery at Herndon’s Junction Square neighborhood, bringing some life to vacant storefronts in the new property at 708a Elden Street.

Adams, a Californian who started painting when she was 44, set up shop on May 1. She is known for her bright and colorful landscapes and still paintings.

“I love the look and location of Junction Square,” Adams told Reston Now. “The front windows are great to display new paintings.”

She says it took six months to complete build-out and she’s still in the process of outfitting the building.

Junction Square is a 55,000-square-foot mixed-use development that includes 20 luxury town homes and storefronts. It is located at the central intersection of Elden and Monroe streets.

Work continues on a new beauty and barber shop planned in the neighborhood. So far, there’s been limited activity where a new juice bar is planned to open at 702 Elden Street.

Visitors are encouraged to call 540-454-5922 before dropping in, Adams said. The gallery is typically open between noon and 6 p.m. on weekdays.

